Dr. Hsinju Gatschet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatschet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hsinju Gatschet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hsinju Gatschet, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Worcester and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Gatschet works at
Locations
-
1
Northern California Bariatric and Metabolic Inst1745 W Kettleman Ln Ste D, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 333-7600
-
2
Sacramento office8715 Center Pkwy Ste A, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 347-3630
-
3
Lodi office7551 Timberlake Way Ste 230, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 347-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gatschet?
Dr. Gatschet and her staff are absolutely amazing! I would recommend her to anyone who is in need of assistance in their options with Bariatric Surgery! She works with you and gives you a plan that works. I 10/10 recommend her to those who want a second chance at a healthy future!
About Dr. Hsinju Gatschet, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1871753731
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco, Fresno Medical Education Program
- University Of Massachusetts Worcester
- University of Pennsylvania
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gatschet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gatschet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gatschet works at
Dr. Gatschet has seen patients for Obesity, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gatschet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gatschet speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatschet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatschet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatschet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatschet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.