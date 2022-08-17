See All General Surgeons in Lodi, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Hsinju Gatschet, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hsinju Gatschet, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Worcester and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Gatschet works at Northern California Surgical Associates in Lodi, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern California Bariatric and Metabolic Inst
    1745 W Kettleman Ln Ste D, Lodi, CA 95242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 333-7600
  2. 2
    Sacramento office
    8715 Center Pkwy Ste A, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 347-3630
  3. 3
    Lodi office
    7551 Timberlake Way Ste 230, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 347-3630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Umbilical Hernia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Drainage
Breast Lump
Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastric Banding
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Sleep Apnea
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr. Gatschet and her staff are absolutely amazing! I would recommend her to anyone who is in need of assistance in their options with Bariatric Surgery! She works with you and gives you a plan that works. I 10/10 recommend her to those who want a second chance at a healthy future!
    Ryan J — Aug 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hsinju Gatschet, MD
    About Dr. Hsinju Gatschet, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871753731
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of California, San Francisco, Fresno Medical Education Program
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Massachusetts Worcester
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hsinju Gatschet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatschet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gatschet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gatschet has seen patients for Obesity, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gatschet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatschet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatschet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatschet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatschet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

