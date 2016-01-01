Dr. Hubert Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hubert Leonard, MD
Overview of Dr. Hubert Leonard, MD
Dr. Hubert Leonard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Leonard works at
Dr. Leonard's Office Locations
Providence Breast Care Clinic -east4805 NE Glisan St Ste 6N50, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 813-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hubert Leonard, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1386636769
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Leonard has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
