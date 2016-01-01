Overview of Dr. Hubert Leonard, MD

Dr. Hubert Leonard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Leonard works at Providence Breast Care Clinic -east in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.