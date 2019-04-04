Overview of Dr. Huberto Perez, MD

Dr. Huberto Perez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Perez works at Sakowitz Eye Center in Orange City, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Floaters and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.