Dr. Huberto Perez, MD
Dr. Huberto Perez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Sakowitz Eye Center2850 Wellness Ave, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 574-0700
John V Parker313 N Mangoustine Ave, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (386) 574-0700
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Doctor Perez was for me a caring wonderful doctor who did cornea transplants in both my eyesAnd treated me for other eye Problems. He is no longer at Sacowites Eye CenterAnd have not been able to find him. I hope he is well he enjoyed helping people. I believe something happened to him and I will keep him in my prayers.
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Drusen, Floaters and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
