Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD
Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. McDaniel works at
Dr. McDaniel's Office Locations
Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 300, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. McDaniel for over 20 years. I received superb treatment under his care. He always took the time to listen to me about my issues, and he remembered me without looking at a file or a screen. He trusted my explanation of my symptoms, and he didn't tell me that a test wasn't necessary or dismiss my questions. He knew I went out of the country each year, and he made certain I had enough medications to last me. Yes, he needs to retire because it isn't fair for someone to work until they drop, especially when they've given so much to the community. He deserves his days of enjoyment. But oh, how much he will be missed.
About Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 60 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDaniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDaniel has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDaniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods.