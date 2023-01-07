See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD

Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.

Dr. McDaniel works at Diagnostic And Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McDaniel's Office Locations

    Diagnostic and Medical Clinic
    1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 300, Mobile, AL 36604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mobile Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 07, 2023
    I have been seeing Dr. McDaniel for over 20 years. I received superb treatment under his care. He always took the time to listen to me about my issues, and he remembered me without looking at a file or a screen. He trusted my explanation of my symptoms, and he didn't tell me that a test wasn't necessary or dismiss my questions. He knew I went out of the country each year, and he made certain I had enough medications to last me. Yes, he needs to retire because it isn't fair for someone to work until they drop, especially when they've given so much to the community. He deserves his days of enjoyment. But oh, how much he will be missed.
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 60 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDaniel works at Diagnostic And Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. McDaniel’s profile.

    Dr. McDaniel has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDaniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

