Overview of Dr. Hugh J Hagan III, MD

Dr. Hugh J Hagan III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with St Vincent Hospital And Health Services



Dr. Hagan III works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Lexington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.