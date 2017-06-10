See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Hugh J Hagan III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hugh J Hagan III, MD

Dr. Hugh J Hagan III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with St Vincent Hospital And Health Services

Dr. Hagan III works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Lexington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hagan III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke
    2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Lexington
    25 Crossing Ln Ste 2, Lexington, VA 24450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 10, 2017
    Dr. Hagan performed a carpal tunnel release on both hands and he did a terrific job. I literally have NO scarring, and my pain and numbness are gone. He's a friendly, intelligent, and easygoing man and I highly recommend him.
    Lobster in Vinton, va — Jun 10, 2017
    About Dr. Hugh J Hagan III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891772257
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MUSC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bassett Hosp
    Internship

