Overview of Dr. Hugo Hool, MD

Dr. Hugo Hool, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They graduated from Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Hool works at Cancer Care Associates Medical Group Inc in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.