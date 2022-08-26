Dr. Hugo Linares, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Linares, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hugo Linares, DO
Dr. Hugo Linares, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Med Of The New York Institute Of Technology Old Westbury Ny and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Linares' Office Locations
Media1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3407, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-7127Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Eye Associates1401 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 428-5797
Blackwood141 S Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Directions (856) 227-6262
Philadelphia Retina Associates2701 Holme Ave Ste 303, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 335-3088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Philadelphia Retina Associates570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B5, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 256-1389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Linares treated my AMD for many years. He listened to my feedback from day one and implemented all necessary activities to make my injections and side effects after injections virtually painless. I never felt being rushed or ignored, a common experience with many doctors. Unfortunately, I moved out of town and so far I found no one to make me feel more comfortable about my treatments than with dr Linares.
About Dr. Hugo Linares, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013143726
Education & Certifications
- The National Retina Institute
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- New York College Of Osteopathic Med Of The New York Institute Of Technology Old Westbury Ny
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linares has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Linares speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Linares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.