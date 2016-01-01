Overview

Dr. Humberto Aguilar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Catolica De Santiago De Guayaquil, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Aguilar works at GastroIntestinal Specialists A.M.C in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.