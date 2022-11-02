Overview

Dr. Humera Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Ali works at Swedish Neuroscience Specialist - Cherry in Seattle, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Ectasia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.