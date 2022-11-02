Dr. Humera Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humera Ali, MD
Overview
Dr. Humera Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Locations
Swedish Neuroscience Specialist - Cherry550 17th Ave Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 329-1760
Swedish Nephrology - Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 3020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (206) 860-2302
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-2302
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very personable and takes time to listen to all your concerns. I would describe her as very undoctorlike. There isn’t any arrogance at all. She doesn’t just prescribe a bunch of drugs, she’ll work with you to find alternatives. I sure wish she hadn’t moved all the way to issaquah but she is worth following there!
About Dr. Humera Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174587950
Education & Certifications
- Toronto Hosp
- Univ Toronto
- Wellesley Hosp Univ Toronto
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
