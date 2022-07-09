See All Family Doctors in Arlington, TX
Dr. Hung Nguyen, MD

Family Medicine
4.3 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hung Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at Magnolia Family Professional in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hung the Nguyen Mdpa
    925 Wright St, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 801-5704

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Gout
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 09, 2022
    I Carolyn W. Stinson referred my husband Ralph G. Stinson Jr. to this doctor which happens to be my primary care physician he has been for several years now I am very pleased in every way (clean place friendly staff will work with you and a patient very kind knowledgeable doctor) since my husband have gotten his medicare part b plan and did not work out with the volunteer doctor because of financial situation which the volunteer doctor recommended not to use him it would be out of pocket where be very expensive if so therefore I knew my doctor (Dr. Hung Nguyen could be used)
    Carolyn Stinson — Jul 09, 2022
    About Dr. Hung Nguyen, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1932230273
    Education & Certifications

    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hung Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Magnolia Family Professional in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

