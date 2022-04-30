See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Livingston, TX
Dr. Husam Najjar, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Husam Najjar, MD

Dr. Husam Najjar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Livingston, TX. 

Dr. Najjar works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group - Livingston Gastroenterology in Livingston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Najjar's Office Locations

    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group - Livingston Gastroenterology
    403 Ogletree Dr Ste 200, Livingston, TX 77351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Wheezing

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 30, 2022
    Dr Najjar is one of the best Dr's I have ever been to he is polite smile and is concerned about his patients
    Michael D Henry — Apr 30, 2022
    About Dr. Husam Najjar, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • Male
    • 1154485381
    Education & Certifications

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Husam Najjar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Najjar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Najjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Najjar works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group - Livingston Gastroenterology in Livingston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Najjar’s profile.

    Dr. Najjar has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Najjar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Najjar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najjar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

