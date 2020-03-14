Overview of Dr. Husnain Ashraf, MD

Dr. Husnain Ashraf, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Ashraf works at MDLive in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Plano, TX and Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.