Dr. Husnu Kaynak, MD
Dr. Husnu Kaynak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Istanbul U Cerrahpasa, Istanbul and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Yuma Cardiac Center PC789 W 27th St Ste 1, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Husnu Kaynak, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1164709929
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Istanbul U Cerrahpasa, Istanbul
Dr. Kaynak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaynak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaynak has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaynak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaynak speaks Turkish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaynak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaynak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaynak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaynak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.