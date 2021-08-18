Overview

Dr. Huy Le, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Phelps Health.



Dr. Le works at Tender Loving Care Clinic Pllc in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.