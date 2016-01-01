Overview

Dr. Hytham Imseis, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their fellowship with OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY



Dr. Imseis works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Placenta Previa and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.