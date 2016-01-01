Dr. Hytham Imseis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imseis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hytham Imseis, MD
Dr. Hytham Imseis, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their fellowship with OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte1718 E 4th St Ste 404, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1353
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Dr. Imseis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imseis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imseis has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Placenta Previa and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imseis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Imseis speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Imseis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imseis.
