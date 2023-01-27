Overview of Dr. Hyun Kim, MD

Dr. Hyun Kim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Kim works at Colorado Springs - Penrose Pavilion in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.