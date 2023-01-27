Dr. Hyun Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyun Kim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Colorado Springs - Penrose Pavilion2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 400, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 577-2555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
Dr Kim is an excellent physician. She listens to patients and then offers advice on treatments. Highly recommend Dr Kim!
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1457349771
- Emory U Affil Hosps|Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
- Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
- Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
