Overview

Dr. Ian Levy, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.