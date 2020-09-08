See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Ian Miller, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Hollywood, FL
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ian Miller, DO

Dr. Ian Miller, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Miller works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5442
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Injury
Chemodenervation
Gait Abnormality
Brain Injury
Chemodenervation
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ian Miller, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1356700892
    Education & Certifications

    • Larkin Community Hospital- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital South

