Dr. Ian Parney, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Parney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is Dr. Parney a leading expert in his field of neurosurgery with a special emphasis on brain tumors, he also has a great bedside manner. He is kind to his patients and gives them realistic expectations. He uses the latest technology to give his patients the best results possible.
About Dr. Ian Parney, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
