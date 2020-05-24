Overview

Dr. Ian Stein, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at Neurological Specialties of Long Island Pllc in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.