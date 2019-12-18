See All General Surgeons in Cary, NC
Dr. Ian Villanueva, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Cary, NC
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ian Villanueva, MD

Dr. Ian Villanueva, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They completed their fellowship with Carolinas Med Center

Dr. Villanueva works at WakeMed Physician PracticesGeneral Surgery in Cary, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villanueva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WakeMed Physician PracticesGeneral Surgery
    208 Ashville Ave Ste 14, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-8000
  2. 2
    Wakemed North Family Health and Women's Hospital
    10000 Falls Of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-1301
  3. 3
    Wakemed Childrens Pediatric Minor Procedures
    3024 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-2800
  4. 4
    Wakemed Raleigh Campus
    3000 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-8414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic

Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Hemicolectomy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 18, 2019
    Had a great experience with Dr Villanueva and the staff off Wake Med Surgery for my hernia surgery. Excellent bedside manners. Listens carefully and encourages questions and give clear answers.
    Tim Hiteshew — Dec 18, 2019
    About Dr. Ian Villanueva, MD
Specialties

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225256076
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications
Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Carolinas Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Villanueva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villanueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Villanueva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villanueva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villanueva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villanueva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

