Dr. Villanueva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ian Villanueva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ian Villanueva, MD
Dr. Ian Villanueva, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They completed their fellowship with Carolinas Med Center
Dr. Villanueva works at
Dr. Villanueva's Office Locations
-
1
WakeMed Physician PracticesGeneral Surgery208 Ashville Ave Ste 14, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-8000
-
2
Wakemed North Family Health and Women's Hospital10000 Falls Of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 350-1301
-
3
Wakemed Childrens Pediatric Minor Procedures3024 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 350-2800
-
4
Wakemed Raleigh Campus3000 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 350-8414
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villanueva?
Had a great experience with Dr Villanueva and the staff off Wake Med Surgery for my hernia surgery. Excellent bedside manners. Listens carefully and encourages questions and give clear answers.
About Dr. Ian Villanueva, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1225256076
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Med Center
- Loyola University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villanueva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villanueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villanueva works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Villanueva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villanueva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villanueva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villanueva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.