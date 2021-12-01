Dr. Ida Wang is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ida Wang
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ida Wang
Dr. Ida Wang is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Live Oak Medical Inc20 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 447-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Central Health Plan
- First Health
- Medicare
- SCAN Health Plan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr Ida Wang is very experienced and knowledgeable doctor. She is detail oriented and always willing to spend enough time with each patient to understand their symptoms. She always gives sensible advice to her patients. I know Dr wang is experienced that is why I recommended my daughter to her after she has graduated from seeing her pediatrician. Her staff are all very kind and helpful. Her new office is modern and nicely remodeled. Would definitely recommend!!
About Dr. Ida Wang
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Burmese, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
- 1164429585
Education & Certifications
- Ill Masonic Med Center
- U Ill Coll Med
- Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon
- Medical College (1), Yangon, Myanmar
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Burmese, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.