Dr. Iftequar Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iftequar Siddiqui, MD
Overview of Dr. Iftequar Siddiqui, MD
Dr. Iftequar Siddiqui, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Siddiqui's Office Locations
-
1
TMC Integrative Pain Clinic5355 E ERICKSON DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-2080Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
He’s the best Doctor anywhere in Arizona excellent in Medicine pain relief……. Brenda
About Dr. Iftequar Siddiqui, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1548536469
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.