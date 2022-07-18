Dr. Igor Aksenov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aksenov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Aksenov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igor Aksenov, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Military Medical Academy and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Aksenov works at
Locations
Lung & Sleep Care4700 Waters Ave Bldg 100100 Ste 507, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aksenov?
Dr. Aksenov has saved my life more than once, literally. He is understanding, listens well. Explains your condition and the treatment course. He was on rounds my first admission to Memorial. That is how I was lucky enough to have found him. His whole staff is very caring, courteous, and go above and beyond. I over recommended him, if that's possible. ( Dr. Stephen's is also part of the practice. She is amazing as well).
About Dr. Igor Aksenov, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Military Medical Academy
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aksenov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aksenov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aksenov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aksenov has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aksenov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Aksenov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aksenov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aksenov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aksenov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.