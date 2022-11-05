Dr. Igor Sorokin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorokin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Sorokin, MD
Overview of Dr. Igor Sorokin, MD
Dr. Igor Sorokin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Sorokin's Office Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus33 Kendall St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-6255
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sorokin and staff at UMass were both kind and professional. Dr Sorokin treats you like a human being. He is very approachable and candid regarding your questions and concerns. Not only am I better, but I had a world class experience. I am a healthcare professional at a large institution in Boston, and I am glad we have good people like Dr Sorokin and staff here in Worcester so close to home. I will always recommend Dr. Sorokin.
About Dr. Igor Sorokin, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorokin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorokin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorokin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorokin has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorokin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sorokin speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorokin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorokin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorokin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorokin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.