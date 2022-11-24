Overview

Dr. Ihsan Asbahi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. Asbahi works at MICHIGAN INSTITUTE FOR INTERVENTIONAL PAIN in Lake Orion, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.