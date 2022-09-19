Dr. Ilan Kedan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kedan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilan Kedan, MD
Dr. Ilan Kedan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Cedars-sinai Imaging & Pathology - 250 N Robertson250 N Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3496
Cedars-sinai Imaging & Pathology - Wilshire8501 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He provided everything I was looking for in a Dr and has exceeded my expectations. He is extremely knowledgeable and thorough. I feel well cared for by him and his office staff. Appointments are made easily and I didn’t feel rushed at all and follow up tests were scheduled before I left the office. An excellent experience!
About Dr. Ilan Kedan, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kedan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kedan has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kedan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kedan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kedan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kedan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kedan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.