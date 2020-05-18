Dr. Ildefonso Mas Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mas Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ildefonso Mas Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ildefonso Mas Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Locations
Mas Medical Group3181 Coral Way Fl 5, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Directions (305) 858-3494
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mas has literally saved my husbands life. My husband had been going to another cardiologist when we were introduced to Dr. Mas. My husband ask Dr. Mas if it would be o.k. to make an appointment to review his medication and condition. After review, Dr. Mas corrected his medications and said that he was being over medicated. That was 12 years ago and my husband continues to see the good doctor.
About Dr. Ildefonso Mas Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1184697195
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mas Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mas Jr has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
