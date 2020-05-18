Overview

Dr. Ildefonso Mas Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Mas Jr works at Mas Medical Group in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.