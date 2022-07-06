See All Ophthalmologists in Oakland Park, FL
Dr. Iley Neely, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Iley Neely, MD

Dr. Iley Neely, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Neely works at North Ridge Eye Center in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neely's Office Locations

    North Ridge Eye Center
    5601 N Dixie Hwy Ste 115, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 771-4271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Eye Infections
Keratitis
Stye
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Stye

Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Dr Neely is an excellent doctor. I have been a patient for 16 years. Never had a problem. I will highly recommend her.
    Agudo-Abarca Amilda — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Iley Neely, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700810348
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iley Neely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neely has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neely works at North Ridge Eye Center in Oakland Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Neely’s profile.

    Dr. Neely has seen patients for Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Neely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

