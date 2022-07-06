Dr. Iley Neely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iley Neely, MD
Overview of Dr. Iley Neely, MD
Dr. Iley Neely, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Neely works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Neely's Office Locations
-
1
North Ridge Eye Center5601 N Dixie Hwy Ste 115, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 771-4271
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neely?
Dr Neely is an excellent doctor. I have been a patient for 16 years. Never had a problem. I will highly recommend her.
About Dr. Iley Neely, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1700810348
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neely has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neely works at
Dr. Neely has seen patients for Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Neely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.