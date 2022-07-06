Overview of Dr. Iley Neely, MD

Dr. Iley Neely, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Neely works at North Ridge Eye Center in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.