Overview of Dr. Ilia Itin, MD

Dr. Ilia Itin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Itin works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.