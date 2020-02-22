Dr. Ilona Shternfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shternfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilona Shternfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Ilona Shternfeld, MD
Dr. Ilona Shternfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shternfeld works at
Dr. Shternfeld's Office Locations
Connecticut Center for Sight LLC2800 Tamarack Ave Ste 102, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 648-0638
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's been my eye doctor for more than 10 years and every appointment has been a good, easy to make and I have been very happy with my treatment, our conversations and my prescription.
About Dr. Ilona Shternfeld, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1528066693
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shternfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shternfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shternfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shternfeld works at
Dr. Shternfeld has seen patients for Blepharitis and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shternfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shternfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shternfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shternfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shternfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.