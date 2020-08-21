Dr. Blokh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilya Blokh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ilya Blokh, MD
Dr. Ilya Blokh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Blokh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Blokh's Office Locations
-
1
Parkslope Physicians326 7Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 499-2169Monday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blokh?
I have been seeing Dr. Bloch for around six years now. My last appointment August 20, 2020.The level of professionalism Exhibited by the doctor and his staff rate five stars. It does not matter whether you are there in person or over the phone! They are fabulous! The doctor is methodical, gives you the time that you need and his staff follows suit! You will not find better care anywhere!
About Dr. Ilya Blokh, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1942253414
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blokh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blokh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blokh works at
Dr. Blokh has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blokh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blokh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blokh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blokh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blokh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.