Overview of Dr. Ilya Kupershtein, MD

Dr. Ilya Kupershtein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery/Weill Cornell Medical College



Dr. Kupershtein works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.