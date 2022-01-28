Dr. Kupershtein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilya Kupershtein, MD
Overview of Dr. Ilya Kupershtein, MD
Dr. Ilya Kupershtein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery/Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Kupershtein works at
Dr. Kupershtein's Office Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Heidi Martin Hullinger MD PC33 Overlook Rd Ste 305, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 376-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kupershtein performed surgeries mainly at my spinal lumbar L4-L5 levels. Issues included: severe spinal canal stenosis, moderate/severe sciatica on both sides from lower back to toes, facet arthrosis, bilateral foraminal stenosis, and a synovial cyst with mass-effect on left descending nerve roots, causing weakness, impact on mobility, numbness/tingling sensations, loss of sleep, and moderate/severe discomfort. Initially, PT and a lumbar spine MRI were prescribed. Surgeries included a hemilaminectomy, removal of synovial cyst, and a spinal fusion. Throughout the process, Dr. K listened intently to my concerns and goals and clearly explained various corrective procedures, their risks and benefits, and his recommendations. My primary care doctor emphasized that I would be in good hands with Dr. K, as he is a “thorough” physician. One year has passed. I am now 72 and feel physically and athletically like a 50-year-old again with strength and free of pain. THANK YOU Dr. Kupershtein.
About Dr. Ilya Kupershtein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1134379340
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery/Weill Cornell Medical College
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
- University of New Orleans
