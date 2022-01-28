See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Ilya Kupershtein, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (20)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ilya Kupershtein, MD

Dr. Ilya Kupershtein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery/Weill Cornell Medical College

Dr. Kupershtein works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kupershtein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 273-4300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Heidi Martin Hullinger MD PC
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 305, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 376-1525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ilya Kupershtein, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134379340
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery/Weill Cornell Medical College
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • University of New Orleans
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kupershtein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kupershtein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kupershtein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupershtein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupershtein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupershtein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kupershtein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kupershtein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

