Dr. Imad Ahmado, MD
Dr. Imad Ahmado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.
Berkeley Medical Center2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (845) 233-1803Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lumen Cardiovascular Specialists LTD183 N Addison Ave Ste 170, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (301) 791-0600
Monadnock Community Hospital452 Old Street Rd, Peterborough, NH 03458 Directions (603) 924-7191Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Primary Healthcare Associates19550 Governors Hwy, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Directions (708) 799-0180
University Cardiovascular2000 Foundation Way Ste 3100, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 350-3273
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My mom saw Dr Imad Ahmado. He was very patient and answered all our questions. He changed the medication she was taking and it has made a lot of difference. One of the most polite and exceptional doctor we have ever been to.
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital Of
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Ahmado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmado has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.