Dr. Imraan Ansaarie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Imraan Ansaarie, MD
Dr. Imraan Ansaarie, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in East Palatka, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Dow Medical College|University of Karachi- DOW Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Flagler Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
Dr. Ansaarie works at
Dr. Ansaarie's Office Locations
-
1
Ansaarie Cardiac & Endovascular Center of Excellence215 S US HIGHWAY 17, East Palatka, FL 32131 Directions (386) 260-5732
-
2
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Old St. Augustine14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 339-8767Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 373-6683Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Ansaarie when I was in Flagler Hospital in the fall. He was amazing - truly caring and comforting. He is supportive, knows his stuff (cardiology), and I hope he'll have an office nearer to me soon.
About Dr. Imraan Ansaarie, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972714632
Education & Certifications
- Aurora Sinai Samaritan Medical Center|John H Stroger Cook Co|Rush University Med Center
- Louis A. Weiss Hospital|U Chicago Hosp/Weiss Hosp
- Louis Weiss Memorial Hospital|University Of Chicago/ Weiss Hospital
- Dow Medical College|University of Karachi- DOW Medical College
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansaarie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansaarie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansaarie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansaarie works at
Dr. Ansaarie has seen patients for Hypertension, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansaarie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansaarie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansaarie.
