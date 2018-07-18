Dr. Imran Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Imran Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Rockford and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Regional Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 500, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0280
Kane Cardiac Diagnostics LLC351 Delnor Dr Ste 100, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0280
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
I will never be able to thank you enough for all you did to make my Heart beat again. Thanks doctor Ahmad. Love Dariya
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1871760934
- Cleveland Clinic
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Rockford
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
