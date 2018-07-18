Overview of Dr. Imran Ahmad, MD

Dr. Imran Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Rockford and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.