Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD
Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Dr. Ashraf works at
Dr. Ashraf's Office Locations
JCMG Medical Building1241 W Stadium Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 635-5264
JCMG Surgery Center3520 W Edgewood Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 556-7765
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
