Overview of Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD

Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.



Dr. Ashraf works at Jefferson City Medical Group (Jefferson City) in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.