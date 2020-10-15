Dr. Imran Gani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Gani, MD
Overview of Dr. Imran Gani, MD
Dr. Imran Gani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Gani's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Augusta University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghanni is one of the most professional and personable physicians in the field of Nephrology. He made sure that all of my needs were met and scheduled necessary appointments to secure the longevity of my transplanted kidney. I highly recommend setting an appointment with Dr. Ghanni. The entire staff (except for one) is amazing and takes great care of me and other patients.
About Dr. Imran Gani, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Urdu
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital|University of Kansas Medical Center|Vanderbilt Medical Center|Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gani has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gani speaks Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.