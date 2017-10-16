Dr. Imran Kazmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Kazmi, MD
Overview of Dr. Imran Kazmi, MD
Dr. Imran Kazmi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sycamore, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Kazmi works at
Dr. Kazmi's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group1850 Gateway Dr Ste A, Sycamore, IL 60178 Directions (815) 758-8671
Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital660 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kazmi is friendly, efficient and thorough. I would and have recommended him to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Imran Kazmi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1871728675
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kazmi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazmi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kazmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazmi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
