Dr. Imran Virk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Virk works at Oklahoma Heart Hospital Physicians in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.