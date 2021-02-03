- FindCare
Dr. Imran Virk, MD
Dr. Imran Virk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Virk works at
Dr. Virk's North Clinic4050 W Memorial Rd Fl 3, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 628-6397
Dr. Virk's Main Clinic5224 E I 240 SERVICE RD, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 628-6397
Dr. Virk's Wednesday Clinic4525 S Klein Ave Ste 1000, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 628-6397
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Principal Life
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Great Cardiologist! Dr Virk is a great Cardiologist. I am blessed to have him as my doctor!
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497863815
- St John Hospital Wayne State University
- Mich St U