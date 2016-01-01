Dr. Imtiaz Arain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imtiaz Arain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Imtiaz Arain, MD
Dr. Imtiaz Arain, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dr. Arain works at
Dr. Arain's Office Locations
-
1
Dupage Sleep Center LLC- Sleep Apnea and Snoring Center2500 S Highland Ave Ste 325, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 495-9810Monday11:00am - 6:30pmWednesday11:30am - 6:30pmThursday11:30am - 6:30pm
-
2
Suburban Pulmonary & Sleep Associates Ltd.700 E Ogden Ave Ste 202, Westmont, IL 60559 Directions (630) 789-9785
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arain?
About Dr. Imtiaz Arain, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1922113976
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arain accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arain works at
Dr. Arain has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Arain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.