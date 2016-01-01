Overview of Dr. Imtiaz Arain, MD

Dr. Imtiaz Arain, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. Arain works at Dupage Sleep Center LLC- Sleep Apnea and Snoring Center in Lombard, IL with other offices in Westmont, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.