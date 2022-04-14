Overview of Dr. In Shin, MD

Dr. In Shin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Shin works at Montgomery Eye Physicians in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.