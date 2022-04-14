Dr. In Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. In Shin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Montgomery Eye Physicians - Zelda Road2752 Zelda Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 271-3804Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Montgomery Eye Physicians - Sturbridge8131 Seaton Pl, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 271-3804Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shin is an excellent Ophthalmologist. He has a genuine concern for his patients, he welcomes your questions and explains what and why he will be doing. He is very professional and friendly. I give him 5 stars and 2 thumbs up!
About Dr. In Shin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1245215656
Education & Certifications
- Dean A McGee Eye Inst
- Tulane Univ Sch Med
- Baptist Medical Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University Of Alabama Huntsville
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shin speaks Korean.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.