Overview of Dr. Indu Sharma, MD

Dr. Indu Sharma, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital



Dr. Sharma works at Indu Sharma MD PA in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.