Dr. Ingrid Kohut, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ingrid Kohut, DO
Dr. Ingrid Kohut, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Inspira Medical Center Vineland and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Kohut's Office Locations
Pennsylvania Oncology Hematology Associates PC230 W Washington Sq Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-3980
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kohut is an excellent doctor who clearly cares about her patients. I recommend her without hesitation.
About Dr. Ingrid Kohut, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1225094212
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohut has seen patients for Anemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.