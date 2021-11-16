Dr. Inku Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inku Hwang, MD
Overview
Dr. Inku Hwang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wenatchee, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus and Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics.
Locations
Confluence Healthwenatchee Valley Hospital820 N Chelan Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801 Directions (509) 663-8711
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus
- Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Outstanding gastroenterologist. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to my loved ones. Very thoughtful approach to diagnosing treating and resolving my problem. In my life I've seen many gastroenterologists, and he is one of best.
About Dr. Inku Hwang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1487740965
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
