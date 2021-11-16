Overview

Dr. Inku Hwang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wenatchee, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus and Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Hwang works at Eastside Vascular in Wenatchee, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.