Overview of Dr. Inna Ozerov, MD

Dr. Inna Ozerov, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center, Jackson South Community Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Ozerov works at Miami Eye Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.