Dr. Insoo Suh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Suh works at Nyu Langone Health - Initiative for Women With Disabilities in New York, NY with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.