Dr. Insoo Suh, MD
Dr. Insoo Suh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Health - Initiative for Women With Disabilities530 1st Ave Fl 12, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 929-7800
Melanoma & Skin Cancer Center1600 Divisadero St Fl 3, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-7687
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Outstanding surgeon . Could not have asked for a better doctor .
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- General Surgery
Dr. Suh has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
