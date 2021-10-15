Overview of Dr. Iqbal Garcha, MD

Dr. Iqbal Garcha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Garcha works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.