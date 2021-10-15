Dr. Iqbal Garcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iqbal Garcha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Atlanta1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 847-0664
Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Midtown Atlanta1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 1050, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 847-0664
Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste A560, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 297-9707Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Wonderful, caring Dr. Remarkable interpersonal skills, explains treatment in understandable manner.
- Georgia Baptist Med Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Dr. Garcha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcha has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.