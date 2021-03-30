Dr. Ira Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Roth, MD
Dr. Ira Roth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Roth Office110 E 59th St Rm 8A-L, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 434-6180
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Roth is a wonderful physician and a mensch of a person. I recommend him highly!
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1588626451
- Cardiovascular Diseases, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY, 1987|Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Aortic Ectasia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roth speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
