Dr. Irene Bakos, MD
Overview of Dr. Irene Bakos, MD
Dr. Irene Bakos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmwood Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Bakos' Office Locations
Irene Bakos, MD7740 W North Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707 Directions (708) 450-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wart growing on my left upper eyelid and left lower eyelid, covering some eye lashes. She showed me a close up picture of the warts. She protected my eyes. She explained everything she did, and lasered the warts. Dr. Bakos told me my tissue would fill in where the warts were removed. I was amazed at how fast the procedure was and my eyelashes grew back in! My left eye looks beautiful again! Dr. Bakos is great! She has a friendly staff, clean office, very accommodating!
About Dr. Irene Bakos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U Stritch Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakos has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.