Dr. Irene Bakos, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Irene Bakos, MD

Dr. Irene Bakos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmwood Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Bakos works at Irene Bakos, MD in Elmwood Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bakos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Irene Bakos, MD
    7740 W North Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 450-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ocular Hypertension
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ocular Hypertension

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2017
    I had a wart growing on my left upper eyelid and left lower eyelid, covering some eye lashes. She showed me a close up picture of the warts. She protected my eyes. She explained everything she did, and lasered the warts. Dr. Bakos told me my tissue would fill in where the warts were removed. I was amazed at how fast the procedure was and my eyelashes grew back in! My left eye looks beautiful again! Dr. Bakos is great! She has a friendly staff, clean office, very accommodating!
    Sharon Leonard in Palatine, IL — May 18, 2017
    About Dr. Irene Bakos, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013995232
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola U Stritch Sch Med
    • Loyola U Stritch Sch Med
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
